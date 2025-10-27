First Voice-Controlled AI Operating System Set to Debut This Week: What to Expect

Humain 1 could be the name of the operating system. | Image: Humain

Humain, a Saudi-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup backed by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, is set to unveil a groundbreaking computer operating system this week. The new system, dubbed Humain 1, aims to revolutionise human-computer interaction by enabling users to control their devices through voice commands, a company spokesperson announced on Monday.

Humain envisions its innovative system as a potential successor to the iconic, icon-based operating systems like Windows and macOS that have dominated personal computing for nearly four decades. "Rather than looking at icons where you click for discrete applications, now you (...) speak your intent," stated CEO Tareq Amin at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh.

While other tech giants are exploring similar voice-controlled interfaces, Humain aims to be the first to officially launch such a comprehensive operating system to the public.

Established in May under the Public Investment Fund, Humain is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The company's portfolio extends beyond operating systems, encompassing a wide range of AI services and products, including data centres, AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models.

An operating system, fundamentally, serves as the critical bridge between a user and the computer's hardware, managing resources and providing essential services for all software applications.

The Humain spokesperson, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that development of Humain 1 commenced shortly after the company's launch in May. The system has been undergoing internal testing, specifically for Humain's own payroll and human resources systems.

