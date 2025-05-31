First Wear OS Smartwatch With Built-In Camera to Launch Soon — What to Expect

Wear OS smartwatches are set for a quirky update with HMD’s first smartwatch reportedly launching with a built-in camera. Leaks suggest HMD is working on at least two Wear OS-powered smartwatches, Rubber 1 and Rubber 1S. One of them may come with a camera, marking a first such feature for a Wear OS smartwatch.

An X user who goes by @smashx_60, the HMD Rubber 1 may come with a 2MP camera fitted right on its front. While camera-laced smartwatches are not new, the Rubber 1 could be the first one with Google’s Wear OS software. That means it will offer official Google services, including access to the Play Store, where apps compatible with the built-in camera could become available.

The tipster said the upcoming HMD smartwatch may be focused on kids, much like other smartwatches with built-in cameras, such as the imoo Z1. Having a camera on a smartwatch allows users, kids in this case, to keep in touch with their guardians through video calls. Some of such smartwatches come with cellular connectivity, allowing phone calls without needing a phone.

HMD Rubber 1, Rubber 1S Specifications

According to the tipster, the HMD Rubber 1 would come with a 2MP camera, a 1.85-inch OLED display, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, a 5ATM waterproof body, an accelerometer, a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen level sensor, a 400mAh battery with USB-C, and Qi-based wireless charging. Meanwhile, the Rubber 1s will be trimmed down, featuring a 1.07-inch OLED display, 5ATM waterproofing capability, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, an accelerometer, a heart rate sensor, a blood oxygen level sensor, and a 290mAh battery with USB-C and Qi wireless charging.