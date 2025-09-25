Updated 25 September 2025 at 13:32 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is Live: Best Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh You Can Buy From Sale
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is currently live, presenting a great opportunity to grab high-performance laptops from top brands at drastically reduced prices. Whether you're a professional, student, or a small business owner, the sale features incredible savings on models from ASUS, Dell, and Lenovo, enhanced by bank offers, No-Cost EMIs, and exchange benefits.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is live, bringing huge discounts on laptops across top brands. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or someone who needs a powerful device for gaming or business, this is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop without burning a hole in your pocket. With bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals, prices are even sweeter for middle-class buyers looking for real value.
Big Billion Days is a 10-day sale hosted by Flipkart every year during the festive season. It began on September 23 and will go on for a week now. Here are some of the top picks under Rs 1 lakh this sale:
ASUS ExpertBook P Series
Aimed at startups and business professionals, the ASUS ExpertBook P Series combines performance, durability, and strong security features.
ExpertBook P3405CVA – 14-inch display, Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Available at Rs 74,990 (Save Rs 5,000).
ExpertBook P5405CSA – 14-inch IPS display, Intel Core i5-226V, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Priced at Rs 84,990 (Save Rs 10,000).
Dell Latitude 3440
The Dell Latitude 3440 comes with Intel Core i3 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Weighing 1.5 kg, it includes Windows 11 Pro and MS Office. Available now at Rs 32,990, down from Rs 54,990.
Lenovo ThinkPad E15
Powered by Intel Core i5 11th Gen, with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 offers enterprise-level security with TPM 2.0, along with a slim and durable design. Priced at Rs 66,993, down from Rs 78,500.
For many middle-class families, buying a laptop is a long-term investment. The Big Billion Days Sale gives a chance to get premium devices at much lower prices, making it easier to balance performance and budget.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 13:32 IST