Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is Live: Best Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh You Can Buy From Sale | Image: R Business

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is live, bringing huge discounts on laptops across top brands. Whether you’re a student, a working professional, or someone who needs a powerful device for gaming or business, this is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop without burning a hole in your pocket. With bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and exchange deals, prices are even sweeter for middle-class buyers looking for real value.

Big Billion Days is a 10-day sale hosted by Flipkart every year during the festive season. It began on September 23 and will go on for a week now. Here are some of the top picks under Rs 1 lakh this sale:

ASUS ExpertBook P Series

Aimed at startups and business professionals, the ASUS ExpertBook P Series combines performance, durability, and strong security features.

ExpertBook P3405CVA – 14-inch display, Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD. Available at Rs 74,990 (Save Rs 5,000).

ExpertBook P5405CSA – 14-inch IPS display, Intel Core i5-226V, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Priced at Rs 84,990 (Save Rs 10,000).

Dell Latitude 3440

The Dell Latitude 3440 comes with Intel Core i3 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Weighing 1.5 kg, it includes Windows 11 Pro and MS Office. Available now at Rs 32,990, down from Rs 54,990.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15

Powered by Intel Core i5 11th Gen, with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 offers enterprise-level security with TPM 2.0, along with a slim and durable design. Priced at Rs 66,993, down from Rs 78,500.