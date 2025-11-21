Foxconn chairman says seeking to work with countries on science parks

Republic World
Updated 21 November 2025 at 11:41 IST

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said on Friday his company was looking to work with the United States, Mexico and other countries regarding building science parks.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said on Friday his company was looking to work with the United States, Mexico and other countries regarding building science parks, which he hoped could help in trade negotiations.

Liu was speaking as the contract chip manufacturer hosted its tech day, which was attended by Foxconn's partners and clients, including Nvidia and OpenAI.

