From Effort to Impact: Meta To Judge Employees by Their AI Productivity

New Delhi: Meta is preparing a major shift in how it evaluates its workforce. Beginning in 2026, the company will make “AI-driven impact” a central part of employee performance reviews. The change was outlined in an internal memo from Janelle Gale, Meta’s head of people, who told staff that the company is moving toward an AI-native culture where results achieved through artificial intelligence will carry significant weight.

Reportedly, employees will be assessed on how effectively they use AI to deliver outcomes and build tools that improve productivity. While individual AI usage metrics will not be included in the 2025 annual reviews, workers are encouraged to highlight their AI-related achievements in self-assessments. The company says that those who demonstrate exceptional AI-driven impact in 2025, either through their own work or by boosting team performance, will be rewarded.

Meta is also introducing new tools to reshape the review process itself. An “AI Performance Assistant” will be available for the upcoming cycle, starting December 8, designed to help employees draft evaluations and feedback. In addition, staff are being encouraged to use Metamate, Meta’s internal AI chatbot, to prepare year-end performance reviews.

The announcement comes at a time of restructuring within the company. Meta recently laid off around 600 employees from its artificial intelligence division as it shifts toward automating compliance checks with AI systems. These moves reflect Meta’s broader strategy to embed artificial intelligence across its operations, from product development to internal management.

Advertisement

By 2026, success at Meta will be measured not only by effort but by the tangible impact of AI adoption. The company’s leadership believes this approach will accelerate its transition into an AI-native future and reward those who drive measurable gains in productivity.

Read More: Meta Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Plans To Exit To Launch Startup