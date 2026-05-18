From ‘Hopeless’ to AI Powerhouse? Sam Altman Praises India as ChatGPT Images Cross 1 Billion Creations

India’s growing obsession with AI-generated art and digital creativity has received a major endorsement from Sam Altman himself.

The OpenAI CEO revealed that Indian users have already created more than 1 billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0, underlining how rapidly the country has emerged as one of the biggest adopters of AI-powered creativity tools in the world.

Posting on X, Altman wrote, “ChatGPT Images 2.0 loves India. Already more than 1 billion images created there; awesome to see.” The post quickly gained traction online, with users celebrating India’s growing role in the global AI ecosystem. One user jokingly replied that Indians should now be “rewarded with increased token usage limits,” a comment that itself went viral among AI enthusiasts.

The statement marks a significant moment for India’s AI ecosystem, especially because it highlights how everyday internet users, not just developers or tech professionals, are driving adoption of generative AI tools at scale.

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AI images become part of India’s internet culture

According to OpenAI, the explosive growth is not just about people experimenting with basic photo editing. The company says Indian users are increasingly using ChatGPT Images 2.0 for self-expression, storytelling, aesthetics, memes, digital identities, and pop culture content.

Young users, in particular, are embracing the platform for creating:

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AI headshots

Anime-style portraits

3D avatars

Comic-style visuals

Social media edits

Creative posters and artwork

Users can either upload existing photos for editing or generate entirely new visuals through text prompts using the “Describe a New Image” feature.

OpenAI describes Images 2.0 as a major leap in AI-powered visual generation, claiming the model delivers “sharper editing, richer layouts, improved reasoning, and more precise visuals.”

The upgraded system also brings stronger multilingual support and significantly better text rendering - two features that are especially important in a country as linguistically diverse as India.

India emerges as a key market for OpenAI

Back in February this year, OpenAI had already indicated that India was becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for ChatGPT’s image generation tools shortly after the model’s launch.

The company noted that Indian users were not limiting the platform to productivity or workplace applications. Instead, AI-generated visuals were becoming woven into online culture itself, from profile pictures and festival posters to stylised cinematic edits and meme content.

For many users, generating AI visuals is now becoming as common as applying filters on Instagram or editing photos for WhatsApp statuses.

A sharp contrast to Altman’s 2023 remarks

Altman’s latest praise for India also stands out because of the controversy surrounding his remarks during a 2023 visit to the country.

At the time, while speaking with venture capitalist Rajan Anandan, Altman had said it would be “completely hopeless” for startups to compete with OpenAI in training foundational AI models with limited budgets.

The comment triggered strong reactions across India’s startup and technology ecosystem. Many entrepreneurs and industry leaders interpreted the statement as dismissive toward India’s AI ambitions.

Among those responding was CP Gurnani, who publicly said India accepted the challenge.

The backlash eventually prompted Altman to clarify his comments on social media. He explained that his statement was specifically about attempting to build OpenAI-level foundational models with budgets as small as $10 million.

“The question was about competing with us with $10 million, which I really do think is not going to work,” Altman wrote at the time. “But I still said try.”

He further added that the real opportunity for startups was to create entirely new innovations rather than merely replicate existing AI systems.

“I have no doubt Indian startups can and will do that,” he had said.

India’s AI appetite keeps growing

Three years later, India is no longer just being viewed as a future AI market, it is increasingly becoming one of the largest active user bases for generative AI products globally.

The surge in ChatGPT image creation reflects a broader transformation happening across India’s internet economy, where AI tools are rapidly entering mainstream use across education, entertainment, marketing, content creation, and social media culture.

For OpenAI, India represents scale. For Indian users, AI is quickly becoming part of daily digital life.