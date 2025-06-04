From Rain Tracking to Hail Storm: The Best iPhone Weather Apps You Should Be Using in 2025

If you are still looking at Apple’s built-in weather app and calling it a day, maybe it’s time to upgrade. Weather apps have come a long way from simply telling whether it’s going to rain. Hyper-local weather forecasts, AI-driven alerts, real-time radar and minimal design are all on the table now.

After trying out many of these, we have listed these 5 top weather apps suited for iPhone users. These apps offer a clean interface, more information on the weather and are best suited for those who want than just a rain update from their app.

AccuWeather app: This app needs no introduction. AccuWeather is one of the widely used weather apps across both iOS and Android. From sever weather conditions like thunderstorms or snow storm to normal day updates, the AccuWeather app has been around for over a decade now. The app is free to download and is 4.5 on the App Store.

Carrot app: This is not a new app. It has been around for some time and is one of the most dependable weather apps you can find on iPhones. This app is best suited for those who are into personality and customisation. It doesn’t eat up the battery much and draws weather updates from multiple sources. The app is free to download from the App Store, but you have to pay for a premium subscription to unlock certain features like more weather data sources, lock and home screen widgets, CarPlay app, more customisation, Live activities and more.

Weather Strip: Available globally, the Weather Strip app is best for visual thinkers. The app can show extreme weather warnings right on the timeline to help users see exactly when a thunderstorm or hurricane is expected and accordingly plan the outdoor chores. It has minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts that show the next-hour conditions derived from radar stations. It can even predict the chances of a rainbow. It comes with in-app purchases for a more premium experience.

Hello Weather: This is another free weather app with easy and user-friendly customisation options. It offers one of the cleanest interfaces with no unnecessary business. From the temperature to rain or radar, all the information is delivered to you without any clutter on the screen. Those paying for a premium subscription will get improved radar and Apple Watch Integration, amongst many other features.