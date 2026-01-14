From Rs 25,000 to Rs 22,800: TCS Engineer Claims His Salary Shrunk Over 5 Years, Raises Big Questions

In the IT industry, employees usually expect their pay to rise with experience. But one engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has shared a story that shocked many: his monthly salary has actually gone down after more than five years at the company.

The Java developer posted his account on Reddit, explaining that he joined TCS in 2020 with a starting salary of Rs 25,000. Now, in early 2026, his in-hand salary is Rs 22,800, lower than when he began. He admitted that after joining, he focused on preparing for government exams instead of improving his IT skills. Over the years, he received poor performance ratings and was eventually placed on a Performance Improvement Plan in 2025. Though he managed to stay on by joining a new project, his appraisals were stopped, leaving his pay stagnant and eventually reduced.

In his post, the employee wrote that he has recently upskilled as a Java Backend Developer, but even when he clears interviews at other firms, HR officials become suspicious after seeing his salary slips and withdraw offers. He described feeling disturbed and losing hope about surviving in the IT sector, and asked the community for guidance.

The post quickly drew wide reactions. Some users encouraged him not to lose confidence, saying HR suspicion is often just a negotiation tactic. Others advised him to look at startups, where smaller salary expectations could help him break in and build skills faster. A few suggested pursuing an MBA to reset his career path, while others urged him to frame his journey as a comeback story to convince recruiters. The thread also sparked debate about government versus IT jobs, with some arguing that government roles offer stability but limited pay growth, while IT careers can be more stressful but potentially more rewarding.

This unusual case with pay dropping from Rs 25,000 to Rs 22,800 has become a talking point about career growth in India’s IT sector. It highlights how lack of upskilling, poor performance reviews, and stalled appraisals can trap employees in stagnant or even declining pay cycles. Over the past year, TCS has already faced scrutiny for slow salary growth and tighter performance management. The viral post has now added fuel to the conversation, showing how one employee’s career missteps turned into a rare but cautionary tale for the wider industry.

