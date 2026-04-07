Fujifilm X-T30 III Compact Hybrid Camera Launched in India

Fujifilm has launched the X-T30 III in India, positioned as a hybrid tool for a new generation of creators who are no longer choosing between photos and video.

Priced at ₹1,02,999 for the body and ₹1,19,999 with the 13–33mm kit lens, the X-T30 III sits in that familiar Fujifilm zone where it targets serious hobbyists and emerging professionals without going fully flagship.

A hybrid-first approach, not photography-first

Fujifilm’s X series has traditionally leaned toward still photography, with its film simulations and tactile controls doing most of the heavy lifting. The X-T30 III keeps that DNA intact, but pushes harder into video. It supports 6.2K open-gate recording in 10-bit colour, along with 4K at 60fps and high-speed 1080p at 240fps.

Under the hood, the camera uses a 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor paired with the X-Processor 5, a combination that improves processing speed and overall responsiveness.

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AI autofocus moves beyond faces

Autofocus is another area where Fujifilm is trying to close the gap. The X-T30 III uses AI-driven subject detection that can identify not just faces and eyes, but also animals, birds, vehicles, and even drones. The idea is to reduce missed shots in dynamic scenarios, especially for creators who are shooting on the move.

Film simulation becomes more central

Fujifilm is also doubling down on colour science. The X-T30 III introduces a dedicated Film Simulation dial, making it easier to switch between different colour profiles on the fly. These include profiles like REALA ACE for accurate tones and NOSTALGIC Neg. for a softer, cinematic look. There are also custom slots that allow users to save their own “recipes,” essentially building a consistent visual style directly in-camera.

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Compact body, familiar design

At 378 grams, the X-T30 III remains one of the more compact mirrorless cameras in its class. The tilting rear display and improved grip are practical additions, especially for handheld shooting across different angles.

The design stays true to Fujifilm’s retro-inspired approach, with a central viewfinder and tactile controls. It is aimed at users who value the shooting experience as much as the output.