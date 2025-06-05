Full Paisa Vasool? Jio Phone 5G Budget Phone Packs What Rs 30,000 And Above Smartphones Offer

Reliance Jio is once again ready to cause disruption, and this time target is the smartphone industry in India. The Mukesh Ambani-led company, after making headlines in the 4G, 5G and feature phone industry, is now eyeing the smartphone segment. While the company has previously also launched many smartphones, the Jio Phone 5G is making news because it has features that are generally only seen in phones that cost Rs 30,000 or more, and it might be available for as little as Rs 2500. Yes, you read that properly.

A Rs 2500 Phone with 200MP Camera

The ongoing leaks and rumours suggest that the Jio Phone 5G may include a 200-megapixel rear camera, which is something that only very high-end phones possess. This means that the Jio Phone 5G should be able to take sharp pictures even under tricky light conditions. It will have a 32MP front camera, which is more than what most mid-range phones have these days. This phone might be the least expensive "DSLR-like" camera you can fit in your pocket.

The Battery That Everyone Is Talking About

Jio Phone 5G is said to come with 7200mAh battery. Now this is the battery size you rarely see in a phone under Rs 10,000. It is the kind of battery power you would expect in a power bank. It said to support 120W quick charging. This is a big deal for people who live in places where the power goes out a lot or who are just sick of carrying chargers around all the time.

What's in There?

People say that the Jio Phone 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity chip, which is good enough for everyday chores, YouTube, light gaming, and multitasking. Depending on the model, the RAM might be as high as 16GB and the storage could be as high as 512GB.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 5.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is unusual for this price range. It will also include full 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and even reverse charging, which lets you charge other phones with it.