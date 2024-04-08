×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Apple TV may come with inbuilt camera after tvOS 17 updates: Analyst

Apple Analyst Mark has hinted at the prospect of an Apple TV equipped with a camera, which would likely support "gesture-based controls."

Reported by: Business Desk
Apple TV
Apple TV | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

tvOS 17 updates: In the latest announcement of tvOS 17 apple has introduced a FaceTime application for Apple TV, allowing the users to engage in video calls using the rear camera on connected iPhone or iPad devices. 

According to a recent update, Apple Analyst Mark Gurman has hinted at the prospect of an Apple TV equipped with a camera, which would likely support "gesture-based controls." However, precise details regarding this feature remain undisclosed. In the latest updates of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17, Apple has introduced users' ability to employ hand gestures during video calls, thereby improving visual interaction with 3D effects. According to the update, users can trigger effects like fireworks by raising two thumbs or initiate confetti by forming two peace signs with their hands. 

Advertisement

In his weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman said, “Apple continues to explore opportunities in the smart home domain. Discussions have revolved around streamlining household tasks and potentially introducing an upgraded Apple TV set-top box complete with an integrated camera for FaceTime video calls alongside gesture-based controls. Notably, these innovations are anticipated to seamlessly integrate with the iPhone and Vision Pro.” 

According to MacRumors, the timeline for the potential launch of these devices remains uncertain. While Gurman previously hinted at the arrival of a new Apple TV in the initial half of 2024, it remains unclear whether this particular model would incorporate a camera or if such an addition is slated for a later release.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a few seconds ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

a few seconds ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Looses Cool - Why

2 minutes ago
Woman Cooking Egg Halwa Sparks Debate On Instagram, Netizen Reacts

Woman Cooking Egg Halwa

2 minutes ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

3 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

7 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

11 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

12 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

15 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

16 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

16 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

17 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

18 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

18 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

28 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News5 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo