tvOS 17 updates: In the latest announcement of tvOS 17 apple has introduced a FaceTime application for Apple TV, allowing the users to engage in video calls using the rear camera on connected iPhone or iPad devices.

According to a recent update, Apple Analyst Mark Gurman has hinted at the prospect of an Apple TV equipped with a camera, which would likely support "gesture-based controls." However, precise details regarding this feature remain undisclosed. In the latest updates of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and tvOS 17, Apple has introduced users' ability to employ hand gestures during video calls, thereby improving visual interaction with 3D effects. According to the update, users can trigger effects like fireworks by raising two thumbs or initiate confetti by forming two peace signs with their hands.

In his weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman said, “Apple continues to explore opportunities in the smart home domain. Discussions have revolved around streamlining household tasks and potentially introducing an upgraded Apple TV set-top box complete with an integrated camera for FaceTime video calls alongside gesture-based controls. Notably, these innovations are anticipated to seamlessly integrate with the iPhone and Vision Pro.”

According to MacRumors, the timeline for the potential launch of these devices remains uncertain. While Gurman previously hinted at the arrival of a new Apple TV in the initial half of 2024, it remains unclear whether this particular model would incorporate a camera or if such an addition is slated for a later release.