The festival of Holi is incomplete without colours and watery fun. Adding to the candour of collective celebrating is the experience of having your favourite gadgets to make life simpler.

From clicking colourful memories to keeping a tab on your body vitals, here’s a geeky guide for all your Holi needs.

The perfect shot





The Canon EOS 90D is a versatile DSLR primed for capturing vibrant Holi festivities and beyond. Created with robust moisture and dust resistance, it can endure outdoor adventures while offering an enhanced shutter button for spontaneous shots on-the-fly.

Its 4K video prowess, available in both uncropped and cropped modes, lets users tailor their footage to exacting needs - be it capturing the full scene or zooming in for closer details.



The mid-range DSLR comes with 45 cross-type AF points spanning the entire optical viewfinder, the camera guarantees precision autofocus for crisp shots even in dynamic environments.

With a shooting speed of 10 frames per second, the EOS 90D tracks and captures fleeting moments with no detail overlooked.



Its vast selection of 5,481 focus positions grants photographers unparalleled control over composition, fostering creativity in every frame.

Including the Eye Detection AF enhances portrait photography, ensuring captivating shots with pinpoint sharpness.

Track on-the-go

The Galaxy Watch 6 (Bluetooth, 40mm) is ideal for Holi endeavours, crafted with a water-resistant design that blends style, functionality and advanced health monitoring.



With a robust build that protects the watch amid rugged play, the Galaxy Watch ^ is durable and offers continued connectivity amid Holi’s colourful celebrations.



It comes with a vibrant display for clear visuals and easy navigation to enhance user experience.



The watch comes with health monitoring features, from real-time heart rate tracking, workout detection to comprehensive sleep analysis and stress monitoring to take care of overall fitness needs.

It also comes with GPS tracking, Bluetooth connectivity for all notifications directly on users’ wrists.

The watch lasts for 40 hours without charge, and is available for Rs 29,999.

For the perfect sound

The Sony SRS-XV-500 speaker comes with high-quality sound, delivering immersive sound to enhance the listener’s experience.



An ultimate addition to Holi parties, the speaker comes with PX4 splash resistance rating making it resistant to accidental spills.



Not only does the speaker come with wireless connectivity through Bluetooth, it also enables connectivity with a Karaoke mic. It comes with multiple connectivity options, equipped with NFC for easy pairing with compatible devices and can also connect via AUX.



The speaker also comes with party lights that sync with music beats.



The Sony SRS-XV-500 comes with a battery life of up to 25 hours, and can give 2.5 hours of playtime in 10 minutes of charge.

For the perfect aftercare

For hair that’s all drenched in colours, the perfect Holi aftercare includes gentle care with multi-styler and dryer options from Dyson Airwrap.



Designed to cater to all hair lengths and types, it comes with intelligent heat control to measure the temperature over 40 times per second, protecting hair from extreme heat damage while styling.

With its advanced technology and intuitive design, the Dyson Airwrap has powerful airflow to reduce styling time and minimise heat exposure.



It also comes with a variety of attachments for different styling needs, including barrels for curling, brushes for smoothing, and a pre-styling dryer for fast drying.

