iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Get Over Rs 15,000 Discount in India: Check Details

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus discounts: Apple's iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are available with a massive discount in India right now. Interested buyers can get a discount of over Rs 15,000 on the purchase of last year's iPhone models in India right now.

iPhone 15 Discount Offer and Top Features

Apple's iPhone 15 comes at a price of Rs 69,900 for the variant with 128GB of storage space. This variant is available at a price of Rs 58,499 on Flipkart. Interested buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 35,750 on exchanging their old smartphones with the new iPhone 15 smartphone.

As far as features are concerned, the iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an aluminum chassis. It is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, and it runs iOS mobile operating system. This iPhone model has a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the back and a 12MP TrueDepth camera in the front. Additional features include support for Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC to name a few.

iPhone 15 Plus Discount and Top Features

On the other hand, Apple's iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs 79,900 in India. This is the price for the 128GB variant of the device. As a part of the existing offer, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a price of Rs 63,999 in India, marking a discount of Rs 15,901. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the device, which is priced at Rs 89,900 is available for Rs 73,999, while the 512GB variants of the iPhone 15 Plus, which costs Rs 109,900 is available at a price of Rs 93,999 after getting a discount of Rs 15,901.

Buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 41,150 on exchanging their old smartphones.