iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro get up to Rs 35,000 discount in India: Details

Top smartphones from 2023, which include the iPhone 15 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 Pro, are getting a major discount in India right now. Interested buyers can get discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the purchase of these smartphones via various e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 15 Plus discounts in India

The iPhone 15 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900. Apple cut its price by Rs 10,000 post the launch of the iPhone 16 series earlier this year. The iPhone 15 Plus now starts at Rs 79,900 in India. Now, the device is available at a starting price of Rs 69,900 for the 128GB variant marking a discount of Rs 10,000. Similarly, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a price of Rs 77,490 after getting a discount of over Rs 12,000. The 512GB variant of the iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, is available at a price of Rs 93,900 after getting a discount of Rs 16,000.

These offers are available on Amazon India and interested buyers can get further discounts of up to Rs 4,000 on purchases made using select bank debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra discounts in India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 for the 12+256GB variant. Samsung announced a price cut earlier this year, post which this variant costed Rs 1,09,999 in India. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a price of Rs 74,999 after getting a discount of Rs 35,000 on Amazon India. In addition to this, interested buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 7,500 on payments made using select bank credit cards, which will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 67,499 marking its lowest price in the country yet.

Pixel 8 Pro discounts in India