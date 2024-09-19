Published 16:12 IST, September 19th 2024
iPhone 16 series arrives in Russia as retailers skirt Apple's export ban
Russian retailers have launched pre-sales of Apple's latest iPhone 16, circumventing the company's export ban to Russia. As per reports, Russians will have to fork out several hundred dollars more than US consumers for the iPhone 16.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro | Image: Apple
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:12 IST, September 19th 2024