iPhone Hacks: How to Reset an Old iPhone

iPhone hacks: Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus in India. The iPhone 16 series smartphones gave a lot of iPhone users a reason to upgrade their iPhones owing to the Apple Intelligence-based features that these devices support.

So, here is a step-by-step guide for all the iPhone users who find themselves in a situation wherein they need to reset their old iPhones in order to upgrade their devices. This guide also includes a step-by-step account of how iPhone users can reset the eSIM on their old iPhone models.

iPhone hacks: How to reset an iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your old iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the General option.

Step 3: Tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option and then tap the Reset option.

Step 4: Now tap the Erase All Content and Settings option.

Step 5: Enter your iPhone passcode or Apple Account password.

Step 6: Tap the Continue option to confirm your selection and start the resetting process.

iPhone hacks: How to reset an iPhone using a Mac or a Windows PC

Step 1: Connect your old iPhone to your Mac or your Windows PC with a USB-C cable.

Step 2: On your Mac, click the Finder icon to open a Finder window. Alternatively, open the Apple Devices app on your Windows PC.

Step 3: Click the iPhone icon in the Finder sidebar below the Locations icon.

Step 4: Click the General option at the top of the window.

Step 5: Click Restore iPhone and then click the Restore option to confirm your selection.

iPhone hacks: How to erase eSIM on your iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Cellular settings.

Step 3: If you have a single plan, tap the Delete eSIM option.

Step 4: If you have multiple plans, tap the plan that you want to erase.