iPhone SE 4 likely to Launch in March 2025: What we Know So Far

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone SE 4 towards the end of the first quarter of 2025, a new report states. This indicates that the company could launch its four generation budget iPhone model sometime in March 2025. This would be consistent with the timeline that Apple has opted for its iPhone SE lineup in the past. For the unversed, the first gen iPhone SE was launched in March 2016, while the second-gen iPhone SE arrived in April 2020 and the thrid-gen iPhone SE arrived in March 2022.

In addition to the launch timeline, the new report by MacRumours also states the iPhone SE 4 will the first device in Apple's product lineup that will debut with a 5G modem designed by the company -- a feature, which the company has been working on since 2018 to reduce and eventually eliminate its dependence on Qualcomm. As per separate reports, the iPhone 17 Air is also likely to come with the company's in-house 5G modem.

iPhone SE 4: Everything we know about it so far

As far as the specifications are concerned, reports have already detailed what we should expect from the third generation iPhone SE when it launches next year. The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a design that is quite similar to the iPhone 14. This would make the first iPhone SE model to ditch the Touch ID and opt for Face ID, which is a standard feature in all premium iPhone models.

On the display front, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to get a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The third generation iPhone SE model is expected to be powered by a new A-series chip that would bring support for some of the Apple Intelligence features to the devices. However, older reports suggested that the device could come with A18 chip.