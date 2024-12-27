Lava Yuva 2 5G Budget Smartphones Arrives in India with 50MP Camera: Features, India Price

Lava Yuva 2 5G India launch: Indian smartphone company, Lava, today launched a new budget 5G smartphone in India. The Yuva 2 5G comes with a 50MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Lava's newly launched smartphone competes with the likes of the Moto G35 5G, Tecno Spark 30C 5G, Redmi 13C 5G and the Realme Narzo N65 5G in India, all of which provide 5G connectivity under a price point of Rs 10,000.

Lava Yuva 2 5G India price and availability

The Lava Yuva 2 5G comes with 'premium marble finish' and it is available in Black and White colour variants. It costs Rs 9,499 for the single variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. Interested buyers can buy this budget smartphone from retail outlets across the country.

Lava Yuva 2 5G Features

The newly launched Lava Yuva 2 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 700 nits.

It is powered by the 6nm Unisoc T760 chipset that is coupled with Mali G57 GPU. This chip is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. Buyers can expand its storage space by up to 512GB using a microSD card. The Lava Yuva 2 5G runs Android 14 mobile operating system.

Coming to the camera, the Lava Yuva 5G sports a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP AI camera with LED flash. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor at the back and a 3.5mm audio jack with stereo speakers. On the connectivity front, it has 5G support along with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and USB Type-C.