OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch on January 7

OnePlus 12 price cut: OnePlus is set to launch its next generation flagship smartphone, that is, the OnePlus 13, in India on January 7. It will also launch the OnePlus 13R smartphone at the event. Ahead of the launch event, the company has reduced the price of the OnePlus 12 smartphone, which arrived in India in January this year. These discounted prices are available on OnePlus India's official website and on various e-retail platforms including Amazon India and Flipkart.

OnePlus 12 offer price in India

For the unversed, the OnePlus 12 arrived in India at a price of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage variant.

Now, the 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage variant of the OnePlus 12 is available at a price of Rs 59,999 on OnePlus' official website in India, Amazon and Flipkart. In addition to the discount, the company is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchases made using ICICI Bank cards. After this discount, the base variant of the OnePlus 12 will be available at a price of Rs 53,999. A similar offer is available on Amazon India as well.

The 16GB + 512GB variant of the OnePlus 12, on the other hand, is still available at price of Rs 64,999. However, OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs 7,000 on ICICI Bank cards, which would reduce the price of this variant to Rs 57,999. A similar offer is available on Amazon India's official site. On Flipkart, the 16GB + 256GB variant of the OnePlus is available at a price of Rs 61,924.

OnePlus 12 specifications and features

The OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.82-inch OLED 120Hz ProXDR Display with LTPO technology. This display has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 2 protection.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based Oxygen OS 14 and it is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.