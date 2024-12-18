Realme 14x 5G Smartphone Launched in India with 6,000mAh Battery: Top features, Price

Realme 14x 5G India launch: Realme today launched a new smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G in India today. This newly launched smartphone is a part of the company's 14-series portfolio that succeedes the Realme 13-series, which includes the Realme 13+, Realme 13, Realme 13 Pro, and the Realme 13 Pro+ smartphones. It competes with the Poco M7 Pro 5G that arrived in India earlier this week.

Realme 14x 5G India price and availability

The Realme 14x 5G comes in three colour variants in India -- Jewel Red, Crystal Black and Golden Glow. It costs Rs 14,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and Rs 15,999 for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

The newly launched Realme 14x 5G will go on sale in India on November 18 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. As a part of the launch, Realme is offering a bank discount of Rs 1,000, which will bring down the offer price of the 6GB variant to Rs 13,999 and that of the 8GB variant to 14,999.

Realme 14x 5G features and specifications

The Realme 14x 5G comes with a diamond design, which the company says is inspired by crystals and gems. Additionally, it has SonicWave Water Ejection and Rainwater Smart Touch features along with IP69 dust and water resistance coating, which makes it immune to occasional splashes of water.

The Realme 14x 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604 x 720 pixels, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 625 nits. It supports 16.7 million colours.

Coming to the internals, the Realme 14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It also supports up to 10GB of dynamic RAM. It runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

Talking about the cameras, the Realme 14x 5G sports a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 50MP AI camera and an unspecified lens. On the front, it has an 8MP camera and for audio, the phone has Hi-Res audio support.