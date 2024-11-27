Published 21:02 IST, November 27th 2024
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Display, battery, camera, other specs compared
Realme recently launched the Realme GT 7 Pro in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999. Here's a comparison of how it competes with the OnePlus 12.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Realme launched its flagship GT-series smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. This newly launched smartphone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC), which was launched at the Qualcomm Summit 2024 in October this year. With this, the Realme GT 7 Pro has become the first smartphone in the country to debut with Qualcomm's newly launch flagship chipset.
Before the Realme GT 7 Pro goes on sale in India, here's a comparison of how it stacks up against last year's premium OnePlus 12 smartphone.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: What's different?
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Display
The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED dipslay with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, peak brightness of up to 6500 nits, up to 120Hz of screen refresh rate and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.82-inch display with a slightly better resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, up to 120Hz of dynamic screen refresh rate and support for 10-bit colour dept, and 100 percent Display P3.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Processor and Storage
As mentioned before, the Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.
The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Operating System
The OnePlus 12 runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.0, while the Realme GT 7 Pro runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Camera
Coming to the camera, the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.
The OnePlus 12 has a 50MP wide-angle + 64MP periscope telephoto + 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Battery and Charging
Talking about the battery, the OnePlus 12 is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVooC charger. The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, is backed by a 6500mAh Titan battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.
Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Price and Colours
The Realme GT 7 Pro starts at Rs 59,999 in India and it comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colour variants.
The OnePlus 12, on the other hand, comes in Silky Black, Flowy Emerald and Glacial White colour variants and it starts at Rs 61,999 in the country.
