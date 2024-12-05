Samsung's First Tri-Fold Smartphone Likely to Arrive in 2026: Report

Samsung's first tri-folding smartphone: Samsung for long has been rumoured to be working on a tri-fold smartphone. Now, a new report suggests just when the company will launch its first tri-folding smartphone. According to Display Supply Chain Consultants' (DSCC) Ross Young, the company will launch its first tri-fold phone in 'early 2026'. The phone was earlier tipped to launch sometime in 2025.

If the report is true, Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone could arrive shortly after the launch of the company's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphones, both of which are tipped to launch in the second half of 2025 and get bigger displays. The company is also expected to launch a more affordable version of its clamshell-style folding smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE.

While details about the tri-fold Galaxy smartphone are scarce at the moment, older reports suggest that the phone could come with a 9-10-inch display when unfolded completely and that it is expected to feature a rectangular design. This new smartphone would rival the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate, world's first tri-folding smartphone, which is not available to interested buyers outside China. This could make Samsung's much anticipated tri-folding smartphone the first one that is available globally. Notably, the Korean electronics giant was recently granted a patent by the US Patent and Trademark office for a smartphone with three displays. This means we could hear more about the device in the days to come.