Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which Flip Phone Should You Buy?

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Tecno recently launched its second-generation foldable phone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India. This smartphone comes with a clamshell-style design and it is the first foldable phone to launch in India under the price point of Rs 50,000. The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which arrived in India earlier this year.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for interested buyers, who are planning to buy a clamshell-style foldable phone in India:

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Features compared

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. On the front, it has a 3.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 3.64-inch AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Processor, Storage and OS

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based One UI update.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras

On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP + 12MP camera at the back and a 10MP camera in the front. Tecno's second generation Flip phone has a slightly better 50MP + 50MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Battery

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is backed by a 4720mAh battery with support for 70W charging technology. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 4000mAh battery.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Colours