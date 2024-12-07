Published 19:30 IST, December 7th 2024
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which Flip Phone Should You Buy?
Tecno recently launched the Phantom V Flip 2 in India. It competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Here's how the two phones compare.
Advertisement
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Tecno recently launched its second-generation foldable phone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India. This smartphone comes with a clamshell-style design and it is the first foldable phone to launch in India under the price point of Rs 50,000. The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which arrived in India earlier this year.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for interested buyers, who are planning to buy a clamshell-style foldable phone in India:
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Features compared
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. On the front, it has a 3.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 3.64-inch AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Processor, Storage and OS
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 OS.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based One UI update.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras
On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP + 12MP camera at the back and a 10MP camera in the front. Tecno's second generation Flip phone has a slightly better 50MP + 50MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Battery
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is backed by a 4720mAh battery with support for 70W charging technology. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 4000mAh battery.
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Colours
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 costs Rs 34,999 in India and it comes in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colour variants. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs 89,999 in India and it comes in Black, White, Peach, Blue, Mint and Silver colour variants.
Updated 19:30 IST, December 7th 2024