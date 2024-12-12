Vivo X200, X200 Pro Smartphones Launched in India Starting at Rs 65,999: Top features, India Price

Vivo X200 Series India launch: Vivo launched the Vivo X200 Series smartphones in India today. The Vivo X200 Series includes two smartphones -- the Vivo X200 and the Vivo X200 Pro. These smartphones are a part of the company's premium smartphone series, which includes the Vivo X100 Series and the company's first foldable phone in India, that is the Vivo X Fold3 Pro. In India, the Vivo X200 competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series and the Oppo Find X8 Series.

Take a look at the detailed India pricing and the features of the Vivo X200 Series.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India price and availability

The Vivo X200 Pro comes in a single variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space and it costs Rs 94,999. The Vivo X200, on the other hand, is available in two variants. While he 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 65,999, the 16GB + 512GB variant costs Rs 71,999.

The Vivo X200 Series will be available for pre-orders in India starting 3PM today via Amazon India, Flipkart and Vivo's online store in the country. It will be available for purchase starting December 19. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering a discount of Rs 7,200 on the purchases made using HDFC Bank, SBI and Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.