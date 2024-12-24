Vivo Y29 5G Arrives in India with Shock Absorbing Corners: Check India Price, Availability

Vivo Y29 5G India launch: Vivo today launched a new mid-budget smartphone, dubbed as the Vivo Y29 5G, in India today. This new smartphone comes with a bigger 5,500mAh battery along with shock absorbing corners. Vivo's newly launched budget smartphone is a part of the company's Y-series portfolio, which also includes smartphones such as the Y300 5G and the Y200 5G. It competes with the likes of the Realme 13 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite and the Oppo A3 Pro 5G to name a few.

As the Vivo Y29 5G becomes available in India, take a look at its top features, India pricing and availability.

Vivo Y29 5G India price and availability

The Vivo Y29 5G comes in four storage variants in India. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 13,999, while the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 18,999. The phone also comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that costs Rs 15,999, and an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant that costs Rs 16,999.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is providing a cashback of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of this smartphone. The company is yet to announce the exact date of availability in India.

Vivo Y29 5G top features and specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y29 5G comes with a plastic body with IP64 dust and water resistant coating. The phone is available in Glacier Blue, Titanium Gold and Diamond Black colour variants and it has a ring near the rear camera module that shows dynamic colours during music playback and dynamic reminders. Additionally, this smartphone comes with shock-absorbing corners.

Talking about the display, the Vivo Y29 5G sports a 6.68-inch LCD display that offers a dynamic screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage space. It runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y29 5G has an 8MP camera in the front. At the back, there is a dual camera setup, which includes a 50MP HD primary camera and a 0.08MP secondary camera.