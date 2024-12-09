Xiaomi Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus launched in India: Check Details

Redmi Note 14 series launch: Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India. The newly launched Redmi Note 14 series includes three smartphone models -- the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. The Redmi Note 14 Series comes with top-of-the-line features such as 3D curved glass on the front, Xiaomi's Ai assistant AiMi, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection to name a few.

Before the Redmi 14 series goes on sale in India, take a look at its India price, availability and specifications:

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro India price, availability

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus comes in three variants. The 8+128GB variant costs Rs 29,999, the 8+256GB variant costs Rs 31,999 and the 12+512GB variant costs Rs 34,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro will costs Rs 23,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 will cost Rs 17,999 for 6+128GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 14 series will go on sale in India on December 13 via mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail stores. As a part of the launch, the company is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 and a cadhback of Rs 1000 on the payments made using ICICI Bank cards.