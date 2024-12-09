Published 13:27 IST, December 9th 2024
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus launched in India: Check Details
Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India. It includes the Redmi Note 14, Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro Plus smartphones.
Redmi Note 14 series launch: Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India. The newly launched Redmi Note 14 series includes three smartphone models -- the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. The Redmi Note 14 Series comes with top-of-the-line features such as 3D curved glass on the front, Xiaomi's Ai assistant AiMi, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection to name a few.
Before the Redmi 14 series goes on sale in India, take a look at its India price, availability and specifications:
Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro India price, availability
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus comes in three variants. The 8+128GB variant costs Rs 29,999, the 8+256GB variant costs Rs 31,999 and the 12+512GB variant costs Rs 34,999.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro will costs Rs 23,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8+256GB variant.
Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 will cost Rs 17,999 for 6+128GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8+256GB variant.
The Redmi Note 14 series will go on sale in India on December 13 via mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail stores. As a part of the launch, the company is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 and a cadhback of Rs 1000 on the payments made using ICICI Bank cards.
This story is developing…
Updated 13:27 IST, December 9th 2024