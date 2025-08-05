Galaxy S25 FE Expected to Launch Soon: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Exynos 2400, and Camera Upgrades Revealed

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 FE, and while the official date is yet to be confirmed, leaked specifications suggest that it will be a modest but meaningful upgrade over the Galaxy S24 FE. Starting with the display, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Additionally, the phone could come with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, a thinner design at 7.4mm, and a lighter 190g frame- improvements in both durability and ergonomics.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, which delivered solid performance, but the S25 FE is expected to run on the standard Exynos 2400 SoC- the same chip used in Samsung’s flagship S24 series. This should translate to better processing power and efficiency, particularly when handling multitasking or gaming. Storage and RAM configurations are likely to remain the same, with 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage options. The software will see a significant jump, as the S25 FE is rumoured to launch with One UI 8 based on Android 16, compared to Android 14 on the S24 FE.

When it comes to cameras, the S25 FE shares a similar triple-camera setup on the rear, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. However, the S25 FE may feature subtle improvements in lens quality and low-light performance, although this remains unconfirmed. On the front, Samsung is expected to bump up the selfie camera from 10MP to 12MP, delivering sharper front-facing shots and improved video calls.

Battery life is another area where the S25 FE could see an edge. While the S24 FE packed a 4,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging, the upcoming model is rumoured to come with a slightly larger 4,900mAh battery, along with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support. These enhancements suggest quicker charging times and potentially longer endurance.