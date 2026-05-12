Garmin Launches Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 Running Smartwatches in India

Garmin has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170, two new GPS running smartwatches targeted at beginners and fitness enthusiasts. The company said the devices will launch in India in June this year, following the completion of import processes and certifications.

The new Forerunner series comes with AMOLED displays, touchscreen support, and Garmin’s five-button navigation system. Both smartwatches include built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate tracking, smart notifications, and support for multiple sports modes.

Garmin said the Forerunner 70 is designed for runners starting their fitness journey and includes features such as daily suggested workouts, Garmin Coach training plans, and quick workout generation based on fitness level and workout intensity. The smartwatch also supports more than 80 sports apps, including cycling, swimming, and strength training.

The watch additionally offers health and wellness tracking features such as sleep monitoring, HRV status, Pulse Ox tracking, breathing variations, and all-day health tracking. Garmin claims the Forerunner 70 can deliver up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

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The Forerunner 170 adds more advanced training and recovery features, including training readiness and training status metrics. Garmin said the smartwatch is aimed at users following structured fitness routines and training plans. Both the standard and music variants of the Forerunner 170 are rated to offer up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Commenting on the launch, Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, said the new smartwatches bring premium running and training features from the company’s higher-end Forerunner lineup to a wider audience.

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Deepak Raina, Director at AMIT GPS & Navigation LLP, Garmin’s authorised distributor in India, said the company is seeing growing demand for fitness-focused wearables in the country and is now targeting a broader audience that includes beginners, runners, cyclists, swimmers, and wellness-focused users.