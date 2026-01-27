Goa Government Mulls Banning Social Media for Kids, Citing Australian Law

Goa is considering a ban on social media use for children under 16, drawing on a model introduced in Australia, as concerns rise about the impact of social platforms on mental health, Reuters reported. The move comes as India remains one of the world’s largest internet and social media markets, with no nationwide restrictions specifically limiting minors’ access to social platforms, according to the report.

Rohan Khaunte, Goa’s minister for information technology, told reporters the state is examining Australia’s law to understand how minors’ access to social media could be regulated. “If possible, (we will) implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media,” he was quoted as saying, adding that more details would follow.

Reuters noted that the discussion is not limited to Goa. Andhra Pradesh, India’s southern state with a population of more than 53 million, has also said it is exploring similar steps, while Goa’s population is estimated at over 1.5 million.

There is no sign of an imminent nationwide policy shift, Reuters reported, adding that India has not imposed national curbs on social media use by minors so far. India’s IT ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment, the report said, while Google and X also did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Goa plan.

Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram and is among the major platforms with large user bases in India, said it supports laws that require parental oversight. [Reuters] At the same time, the company cautioned that bans could have unintended consequences if they push teenagers to “less safe, unregulated sites,” and argued that focusing on a limited set of companies may not address broader usage patterns because teens often use dozens of apps in a week.

Internationally, Australia’s under-16 social media ban has become a reference point for regulators. Reuters reported that Australia deactivated 4.7 million teen accounts in the first month after the law took effect, and that countries including France, Indonesia and Malaysia are watching the rollout as they consider similar legislation.