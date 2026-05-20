Google AI Pro Subscription to Soon Bundle YouTube Premium Lite: Here's What Changes

Google is adding YouTube Premium Lite to its AI Pro subscription at no extra cost. The move, announced at the Google I/O 2026, will start rolling out to AI Pro subscribers in select countries in the “coming days,” effectively bundling another paid service into a subscription that already includes Health Premium and Home Premium.

YouTube Premium Lite removes ads from YouTube and YouTube Kids videos, enables offline viewing and background playback, and costs ₹99 monthly if purchased separately. AI Pro costs ₹1,999 monthly in India. With this addition, you are now getting ₹99 worth of extra value bundled in.

This is different from AI Ultra, which already includes the full YouTube Premium (₹169 monthly) alongside all other benefits. AI Pro was the gap in Google's lineup, and bundling Premium Lite addresses that.

What You Get With Each Tier

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AI Pro (₹1,999/month) now includes:

Gemini AI with higher usage limits

YouTube Premium Lite (ad-free, offline, background play)

Health Premium (personalised wellness coaching)

Home Premium (advanced smart home automation)

AI Ultra (₹20,000/month) includes everything above, but with full YouTube Premium instead of Lite, and higher AI usage limits.

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Why Google Is Doing This

The bundling strategy makes Google's ecosystem stickier. Users paying for AI Pro get multiple reasons to stay within Google's services. Health Premium tracks your fitness and health data. Home Premium controls your smart home. YouTube Premium Lite handles video viewing. Gemini handles AI tasks. Leaving Google means losing all of this at once.

It also drives the adoption of products like Health and Home that might not sell well on their own. A user subscribing to AI might discover they like Health Premium and keep using it after they understand its value.

The Practical Impact

For most AI Pro users, removing YouTube ads is the tangible benefit here. Background playback lets you listen to videos whilst using other apps, and offline downloads are useful for commutes and flights. Premium Lite lacks YouTube Music access and some advanced features of full Premium, but for video consumption alone, it covers the basics.

The selective rollout to specific countries suggests Google is testing demand before expanding universally, a common approach for bundling changes.

Google's Broader Subscription Strategy

This is part of a larger pattern across tech companies. Apple bundles iCloud, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ into Apple One. Microsoft packs Game Pass, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365 into Game Pass Ultimate. The logic is simple: a bundle priced lower than the sum of individual services feels like a better value, even if users do not use every component equally.