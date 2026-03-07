Google, Amazon, Microsoft Back Anthropic AI for Civilian Use Despite Pentagon Ban

New Delhi: The world’s largest tech providers are standing by Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology, even as the US Defense Department has formally labelled the company a supply chain risk.

On Friday, Google confirmed it will continue offering Anthropic’s Claude AI models to customers through its Vertex AI platform, stressing that the Pentagon’s designation does not prevent civilian use. It said that the company remains committed to its partnership with Anthropic, noting that the AI tools are available for non‑defence projects. Google is also a major investor in Anthropic, having added another $1 billion to its stake in January 2025, bringing its total investment to $3 billion.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) echoed the same position, announcing that Anthropic’s AI models will remain accessible to its cloud clients, excluding any work involving the Department of Defense. AWS emphasised that its collaboration with Anthropic is focused on commercial and civilian applications.

Earlier this week, Microsoft issued a similar statement, clarifying that while it respects the Pentagon’s restrictions, it will continue to support Anthropic’s AI technology for enterprise customers outside the defence sector.

The coordinated announcements from the three leading cloud infrastructure providers underline the divide between Washington’s defence policies and the private sector’s commercial priorities. While the Pentagon has barred Anthropic’s technology from military contracts, citing national security concerns, the tech giants are signalling confidence in the company’s civilian AI offerings.

Anthropic’s Claude models remain widely used across industries, from finance to healthcare, despite the controversy. The company’s future in defence work may be uncertain, but its partnerships with Google, Amazon, and Microsoft ensure that its AI technology continues to play a major role in the broader commercial market.