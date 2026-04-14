Google Brings Free NEET UG Practice Tests to Gemini App in India

Google is expanding the role of its AI assistant in education, rolling out NEET UG practice tests directly within the Gemini app for students in India. The feature allows medical aspirants to take full-length mock exams using AI, marking Google’s latest push to turn Gemini into more than just a chatbot.

From Chatbot to Exam Prep Tool

With the update, students can now ask Gemini to start a mock test simply by typing a prompt like, “I want to take a NEET mock exam.” Instead of returning answers or explanations, the app switches into test mode, offering structured, exam-like questions designed to simulate real test conditions.

The tests are built using vetted content from education platforms like Physics Wallah and Careers360, aiming to match the difficulty and format of the actual exam.

Designed to Mirror the Real Exam

The idea is not just practice, but familiarity. NEET UG is one of India’s most competitive entrance exams, taken by millions of students each year for admission into medical courses. Google says the practice tests are designed to reflect the structure and pressure of the real exam, helping students build both accuracy and stamina.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional prep tools, the experience is interactive and on-demand, meaning students can take tests anytime without relying on separate platforms or coaching apps.

Part of a Larger Education Push

The NEET rollout builds on earlier features introduced in Gemini for exams like the SAT and JEE Main. Across these updates, the pattern is clear. Google is positioning Gemini as a one-stop study companion that can generate mock tests, explain answers, identify weak areas, and adapt to individual learning pace. All within a single interface.

Advertisement

Free and Widely Accessible

The practice tests are currently available at no cost and can be accessed by users logged into the Gemini app. However, the feature is limited to English for now, which could restrict accessibility for a large segment of NEET aspirants.