Google Brings ‘Personal Intelligence’ to Gemini in India, Making AI More Context-Aware

Google has started rolling out its “Personal Intelligence” feature in the Gemini app in India, marking a shift from generic AI responses to more personalised, context-aware assistance. The update allows Gemini to connect with a user’s Google apps, such as Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search, enabling it to deliver responses based not just on prompts but on the user’s own data and activity.

From Smart Assistant to Personal Assistant

Until now, Gemini largely functioned like a traditional AI chatbot. You ask a question and it answers based on general knowledge. With Personal Intelligence, that changes.

Gemini can now pull relevant details from across connected apps to answer questions more precisely. For example, it can reference an email, recall information from a photo, or combine past searches to provide a more tailored response.

For instance, if you are planning a trip to Jaipur but not sure whether your dates are booked for work meetings, Gemini will go through your calendar to ensure you can take a vacation. But that is just the beginning. Gemini can also look for booking details in your Gmail inbox and suggest the local map or photo of a gift idea to help you streamline your trip.

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How It Works

The feature is opt-in and allows users to choose which apps Gemini can access.

Once enabled, Gemini can reason across multiple data sources at once, rather than treating each app in isolation. This allows it to handle more complex, real-world queries, such as planning trips, summarising personal information, or retrieving specific details without switching between apps.

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Importantly, Google says the feature does not train directly on personal data like emails or photos, and users can disconnect apps or disable the feature at any time.

India Rollout Expands Access