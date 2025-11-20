Google Building Safe, Trusted AI To Protect Vulnerable Users In India

Google on Thursday said that it is developing safe and trusted Artificial Intelligence as part of a broader effort to protect vulnerable users in India, emphasising that safety must serve as the foundation for transformational AI.

Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the company outlined a series of initiatives focused on shielding users from sophisticated scams, strengthening enterprise cybersecurity, and building inclusive, equitable AI models suited for India and the Global South.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026, announced by India at the France AI Action Summit and scheduled for February 19-20 in New Delhi, will be the first-ever global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

Highlighting the growing threat of digital arrest scams, screen-sharing fraud and voice cloning, Google said its approach centres on protections that are "faster than the scammer" and built directly into everyday technology. The company is rolling out real-time scam detection on Pixel phones, powered by Gemini Nano, which analyses suspicious calls on-device without recording audio. A new pilot with Google Pay, Navi and PayTM alerts users if they open financial apps while screen-sharing with an unknown contact, offering one-tap options to exit safely.

Google Play Protect has blocked over 115 million attempted installations of high-risk sideloaded apps in India, while Google Pay issues over 1 million weekly warnings for fraudulent transactions. Google is also pioneering Enhanced Phone Number Verification, replacing SMS OTPs with a secure SIM-based check to strengthen sign-ins.

To counter deepfakes, Google is expanding access to SynthID, its AI watermarking tool, to partners such as PTI, Jagran and India Today. On the cybersecurity front, Google introduced CodeMender, an AI agent that autonomously identifies and patches vulnerabilities.

The company is also investing in large-scale digital literacy efforts. Programs like LEO, Super Searchers, and senior-focused DigiKavach campaigns aim to equip millions with the skills to identify online risks. Through Google.org's APAC Digital Futures Fund, the CyberPeace Foundation will receive USD 200,000 to strengthen AI-driven cyber-defence tools.

Google said India's scale and diversity make it central to building AI for the Global South, and it is deepening collaborations with IIT Madras and CeRAI to advance AI safety benchmarks, datasets and governance frameworks.