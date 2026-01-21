Google DeepMind Rules Out Ads in Gemini While OpenAI Begins Testing Them in ChatGPT

New Delhi: Google DeepMind’s boss Demis Hassabis has said the company has no plans to put ads in Gemini, its AI chatbot. His statement comes just as OpenAI announced it will start testing ads inside ChatGPT, showing how the two tech giants are taking very different paths.

OpenAI’s plan is to roll out ads in the United States in the coming weeks. These ads will only appear for people using the free version of ChatGPT and the cheaper “Go” plan. Users who pay for higher‑tier subscriptions like Plus, Pro, Business, or Enterprise will not see ads. This way, OpenAI can keep the experience smooth for paying customers while still earning money from its huge free user base.

The reason behind this move is simple: running advanced AI systems costs a lot. OpenAI’s revenue has grown quickly, jumping from $6 billion in 2024 to $20 billion in 2025, but the company still needs more ways to cover the rising costs of computing power. Ads are one way to bring in extra money without raising subscription prices.

Hassabis, however, suggested that OpenAI may be rushing into ads too soon. By saying Gemini will stay ad‑free, DeepMind is showing a more cautious approach, focusing on user trust and experience instead of quick revenue.

That said, advertising insiders have revealed that Google has quietly talked about possibly adding ads to Gemini in 2026. Buyers who spoke with Google said the company mentioned ad placements but did not share details about how they would look or work. If this happens, it would be separate from ads in Google’s AI‑powered search tool, called AI Mode, which launched in 2025.

For now, the difference is clear- OpenAI is moving fast to monetise ChatGPT, while DeepMind is holding back on Gemini. The big question is how users will react. Some may accept ads as the price of free access, while others may prefer platforms that promise an ad‑free experience. The choices these companies make could shape how AI chatbots are funded and trusted in the future.