sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • Tech /
  • Google Deleting THESE Gmail Accounts, Save Yours Before Sept 20

Published 21:50 IST, September 12th 2024

Google Deleting THESE Gmail Accounts, Save Yours Before Sept 20

Accounts that haven’t been accessed or used with any Google services for two years will be at risk of permanent deletion.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gmail
Accounts that haven’t been accessed or used with any Google services for two years will be at risk of permanent deletion.(Representational Image) | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:50 IST, September 12th 2024