Google Deploys Advanced AI to Combat Online Scams Across Search, Chrome, and Android

Google has ramped up its efforts to combat online scams, deploying new AI-powered defences across its key platforms, including Search, Chrome, and Android. The company detailed its advancements in a newly released report titled How we’re using AI to combat the latest scams.

According to the report, Google’s improved AI systems now detect and block hundreds of millions of scammy search results daily. The company says its enhanced classifiers have increased its ability to catch fraudulent pages by 20 times, particularly targeting scams impersonating legitimate businesses such as airline customer support.

Chrome Enhanced Protection Now Uses Gemini Nano

In Chrome, Google has integrated its on-device large language model, Gemini Nano, into the browser’s Enhanced Protection mode- the highest level of security offered. This allows for real-time detection of phishing and scam websites, even those previously unseen.

Gemini Nano enables the system to better understand the structure and behaviour of scam websites. Google says it has already used this technology to reduce remote tech support scams, and plans to expand the protection to Android and other scam categories.

AI-Powered Notifications and Warnings in Android

To combat scammy website notifications, Google is rolling out new AI-powered alerts in Chrome for Android. An on-device machine learning model now flags potentially harmful notifications and gives users the option to unsubscribe or review blocked content. Users can also override the warning if they believe it was incorrect.

Scam Detection in Google Messages and Phone

Google has also introduced on-device scam detection in Google Messages and the Phone app on Android. These features use AI to analyse incoming calls and messages in real-time, warning users about suspicious content before they interact with it.

Continued AI Investment

Google emphasised its ongoing commitment to staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated scammers by embedding AI protections directly into its core products.

“Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics and are unlikely to give up anytime soon. That’s why we’re committed to making their job as hard as possible through using Google’s latest AI advancements,” the company said.