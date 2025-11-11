Republic World
  • Google Expected To Invest Mid-Single-Digit Billion Amount in Germany

Updated 11 November 2025 at 16:20 IST

Google Expected To Invest Mid-Single-Digit Billion Amount in Germany

The plans include a new data centre in Dietzenbach, close to Frankfurt.

Google could make an investment of some billions in Germany. | Image: Reuters
Alphabet's Google will invest a mid-single-digit billion euro amount in Germany, an industry source told Reuters on Tuesday, in a push to expand its infrastructure and data centre capacity in Europe's largest economy. The plans include a new data centre in Dietzenbach, close to Frankfurt, and the expansion of a Google site in the city of Hanau in the same area, a second source said.

Google did not immediately comment on the size of the investment.

The US tech company already said it would be "investing billions in Germany and will be addressing real issues of the future with innovations, artificial intelligence and climate-neutral transformation". A press conference is scheduled for 4:30 pm (1530 GMT) on Tuesday.

