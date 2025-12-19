Google Introduces Pixel Upgrade Program in India With No‑Cost EMI and Easy Device Swaps

Google has launched a new Pixel Upgrade Program in India, offering customers a way to buy select Pixel smartphones on long‑term no‑cost EMIs and upgrade to a newer model after a few months. The company says the initiative is meant to make premium phones easier to afford and simpler to replace.

The program is available starting today across select retail stores and will run until June 30, 2026. It has been introduced in partnership with Cashify, Bajaj Finance Ltd., and HDFC Bank.

Under the scheme, buyers can purchase eligible Pixel models including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold on a 24‑month no‑cost EMI plan, beginning at Rs 3,333 per month. After completing nine EMIs, and before paying the fifteenth, customers can choose to upgrade to a newer Pixel phone.

At the time of upgrade, Cashify will transfer an amount equal to the remaining EMI balance to the customer’s bank account. This allows the buyer to close the existing loan without extra charges, as long as the upgrade happens within the specified EMI window. A new 24‑month EMI plan is then started for the upgraded device.

The program also includes an assured buyback, regardless of the phone’s physical condition, as long as it powers on and passes basic functional checks. Customers enrolling in the program can also receive an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 when trading in an old device.

New Pixel purchases under the program come with trial access to several Google services.

For the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, buyers receive:

- 1 year of Google AI Pro

- 6 months of Fitbit Premium

- 3 months of YouTube Premium

For the Pixel 10, buyers get:

- 6 months of Google One Premium (2TB)

- 6 months of Fitbit Premium

- 3 months of YouTube Premium

Google India’s Devices and Services Managing Director, Mitul Shah, said the company wants to make premium smartphone ownership easier by offering flexible financing and a clear upgrade path. He added that the program is part of Google’s broader effort to expand access to its AI‑powered Pixel ecosystem in India.