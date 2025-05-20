Google I/O 2025 Kickstarts Today: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect

Every year, Google holds its major developer conference, Google I/O, to share the latest news about its products and future plans. Google I/O 2025 starts today, May 20th, and runs until May 21st. The highlight of the event- the opening keynote- begins at 10:30PM IST on May 20th.

How to Watch Google I/O 2025 Live

You can watch the live stream on Google's official I/O site or YouTube page. There is also an ASL version for accessibility.

Get Comfortable- The Keynote May Be Long

If you are watching live, plan on a long session. Google keynotes tend to go on for two hours or more. Even if there are not any big Android updates this year, the artificial intelligence angle will likely be front and center.

AI Takes the Spotlight (Again)

Artificial intelligence will be the topic de jure at I/O 2025. Google's Gemini AI platform has been spearheading its work in this area and will probably have significant updates. The tech giant is in a bitter competition with OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta, among others, so significant announcements are to be anticipated. We may learn about new Gemini features for phone and other devices, more capable AI models, and news on Project Astra - Google's ambitious effort to develop more capable, useful AI.

Android 16 and What's Next

Android 16 is also on the cards, albeit perhaps not so much in the spotlight as it has been in other years. Nevertheless, developers and enthusiasts will want to know what is new in the current release of Google's smartphone operating system.

Smart Glasses and XR

Google will not simply speak of AI. Look for more on extended reality (XR) and smart glasses. The company has already previewed an update of the company's new smart glasses. Although Android XR did not receive much attention in last week's Android Show, it should receive a fair amount of spotlight today.

Samsung's next XR headset, Project Moohan, is due to arrive later this year, so perhaps this will be Google's final major opportunity to discuss software prior to Samsung dominating the discussion.

No New Pixel or Nest Items This Time