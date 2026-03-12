Google Maps Gets Gemini Upgrade: You Can Now Ask Anything About Any Place

Google is bringing its Gemini AI deeper into Google Maps, allowing users to ask detailed questions about places directly inside the app instead of scrolling through reviews or searching manually.

The feature turns Google Maps into something closer to a conversational guide. Users can simply ask questions about a location and Gemini will analyse information such as reviews, photos, and place details to provide a quick answer.

Ask questions about any place

With Gemini integrated into Maps, users can ask questions the way they would ask a friend. For example, someone checking out a market or restaurant can ask things like whether the place has parking, what it is known for, or which stalls or dishes are worth trying. The AI then scans Maps data and summarises the answer.

Instead of manually opening reviews or photos, the AI provides a quick explanation based on the information already available on Google Maps.

Advertisement

Google says the system works by combining Gemini’s reasoning abilities with the large dataset inside Maps, which includes information on more than 250 million places worldwide along with insights from its community of contributors.

Discover places with natural language

The update also changes how people search for places. Instead of typing a precise query, users can ask broader questions such as “things to do with friends at night” or “top-rated restaurants nearby.” Gemini analyses Maps’ data and generates recommendations organised into categories.

Advertisement

Users can then continue the conversation with follow-up questions, refining the search to match a particular vibe, location, or requirement.

AI becomes a local guide

Gemini is also expanding into the navigation experience inside Google Maps. While travelling, users can ask questions such as which neighbourhood they are in, where to stop for food, or what attractions are nearby. The AI can then suggest options based on Maps’ real-time location data.

Google describes the feature as part of its broader effort to make Maps more conversational, where users interact with the app using natural language instead of predefined commands.

Part of Google’s larger AI push