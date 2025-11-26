Google Meet Suffers Massive Outage in India: Here Are Best Alternatives

Google Meet went down during the peak hours on Wednesday in India. | Image: Google

Video conferencing platform, Google Meet, suffered a major outage in India today, leaving thousands of users unable to join or host video calls and forcing many offices, classrooms, and interview panels to scramble for backup options. Outage tracker Downdetector logged close to 2,000 problem reports at the peak at around 12:40 pm, with most users seeing the website fail to load or throwing a “502” server error, while a smaller share reported connection drops and poor video quality.​

What’s happening with Google Meet

Nature of the outage: Around 60–66% of affected users say the Meet website itself isn’t working, while roughly one-third report server connection issues and a small fraction mention degraded video quality. Many users said they were stuck on the joining screen or bounced with “502, that’s an error” messages.​

Scale and impact: Reports on Downdetector are concentrated in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Madurai, with offices, schools, and remote workers all hit. Some meetings were reported to be cancelled, while others moved mid-way to rival platforms.​

Status: As of early afternoon, the outage remains partial for many desktop users; some people can still connect via the mobile app while others in the same organisation cannot. Google has yet to issue a detailed public explanation for the disruption.​

Best alternatives to use right now

If you urgently need to join or host calls, here are solid options that work well in India.

Microsoft Teams

Why use it: Deeply integrated with Microsoft 365 (Outlook, Calendar, Office apps) and widely deployed in enterprises and universities.​

Pros:

Reliable large meetings and webinars.

Built-in chat, file sharing, and channel-based collaboration.

Good for: Corporate meetings, classes, and scheduled interviews where your organisation already uses Microsoft 365.

Zoom

Why use it: Still the default backup for many companies; fast to set up, with strong host controls.​

Pros:

Stable video and audio, even on weaker connections.

Features like waiting rooms, breakout rooms, polls, and recording.

Good for: Client calls, team meetings, training sessions, and events that need robust moderation tools.

Cisco Webex

Why use it: Enterprise-grade platform with strong reliability and security, popular with larger organisations and government clients.​

Pros:

High-quality video, good noise suppression.

Webinar and hybrid-event capabilities.