Google offered to sell its Ad Exchange business in EU antitrust case

Google took a major step this year to end an EU antitrust investigation with an offer to sell its advertising marketplace AdX but European publishers rejected the proposal because they want it to divest more than just AdX to address conflicts of interest.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
