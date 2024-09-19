Published 10:38 IST, September 19th 2024
Google offered to sell its Ad Exchange business in EU antitrust case
Google took a major step this year to end an EU antitrust investigation with an offer to sell its advertising marketplace AdX but European publishers rejected the proposal because they want it to divest more than just AdX to address conflicts of interest.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
10:38 IST, September 19th 2024