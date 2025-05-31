Google Pixel 10 Launch May Be Sooner Than Expected

Google’s next flagship, Pixel 10, may see an early launch. The company has rolled out a teaser that indirectly confirms that the Pixel 10 may arrive between June and July. The Pixel 10’s tentative launch timeline is at least a month earlier than that of the Pixel 9, which launched last year in August. While Google has not shared an exact launch date, an early release could help build hype around the Pixel 10, away from the chatter about the next iPhones.

According to Android Authority, Google has begun inviting Pixel enthusiasts to “see our next Pixel line before anyone else” as part of the Pixel Superfans programme. This event is scheduled for June 27, but it is not the launch date. This is when Google offers a preview of its upcoming phones to a select few people to gather feedback and gauge how well they would do once they are launched. The Pixel Superfans programme allows enthusiasts access to exclusive events, like this, but on the condition that they must not reveal information about the upcoming products.

The invite shared in the report shows the enthusiasts will “get hands on with pre-release Pixel devices and features, get treated to some custom Pixel themed goodies, and sit in on a one-off interview/Q&A session with Googlers.” Nowhere does it say “Pixel 10,” but then what other product is more important than the next Pixel?

A major shift?