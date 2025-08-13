Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold India Prices Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch

Google’s next Pixel phones are coming on August 20. Much like earlier, there will be four models: a Pixel 10, a Pixel 10 Pro, a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold. With a few days still to go, one of the most important details about the Pixel 10 series, its pricing, has been leaked. According to a new report, the Pixel 10 will cost the same as last year’s Pixel 9, potentially giving Google a slight upper hand against Apple, which may introduce a price hike with the iPhone 17 lineup.

Google Pixel 10 series leaked price

Smartprix has reported that the Pixel 10 will start at ₹79,990 for a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The better-specced Pixel 10 Pro could start at ₹1,09,999, while its bigger sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is reported to cost ₹1,24,999 for the base variant. The report also suggested that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company’s next foldable device, will be available in a single variant, priced at ₹1,72,999.

The Pixel 9, for instance, was launched at a starting price of ₹79,999, but is currently available for less than ₹75,000 on the Google Store.

However, these prices will not be what customers will eventually pay to own a new Pixel 10 series device. The report said Google will offer bank discounts or cashbacks on each model to sweeten the deal through its online store and partner platforms, such as Flipkart and Croma. Customers can also expect exchange offers and store credit for each phone from the upcoming series.