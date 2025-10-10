Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a Now Available With Up to ₹10,000 Cashback

Google’s latest foldable, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is now available in India. It debuted alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, but while they went on sale last month, Google decided to hold off the release of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold until the Diwali season. What else is going on sale are the new Pixel Buds 2a, the company’s more affordable wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price and offers

Available in a single 256GB storage and Moonstone colour variant, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold costs ₹1,72,999. At this price, Google’s foldable phone undercuts the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at ₹1,74,999.

Google will initially sell the Pixel 10 Pro Fold only through its online store in India. But that is not a bad thing because customers will receive a horde of benefits. You will be eligible for a year’s free subscription to Google AI Pro, which includes access to Gemini’s 2.5 Pro and is worth ₹20,000. The next benefit is a cashback of ₹10,000, but that requires you to pay using an HDFC Bank credit card. Additionally, you will be eligible for a bonus of ₹5,000 on exchanging an old, used smartphone.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

Yes, if you have never used a foldable before or are still stuck to a two-to-three-year-old Samsung foldable device. While it makes sense to upgrade to the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the transition to Google’s own ecosystem will not be tough. However, if you have a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Google’s last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the upgrade is not necessary. Despite performance improvements and camera enhancements, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not a serious upgrade to last year’s models.

Google Pixel Buds 2a price and offers