Google Pixel 10 Said to Launch on June 13: Key Features, Specs, and What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 series is ready for its debut, that is what the rumours suggest, at least. It looks like Google's next hardware presentation will be on June 13, and the new Pixel 10 phones will be in stores a week later, on June 20. A leak from @MysteryLupin and the rapid follow-up from Android Headlines suggest that Google is keeping with the same mid-August schedule it followed last year, only this time it will be available sooner.

Google and Date 13

13 seems to be a favoured date by Google. The company, on August 13 of last year, launched Pixel 9 phones, but some versions, like the Fold didn’t ship for weeks. This year's smartphones are expected to reach customers' hands just seven days after they come out. This gives Google a little more time to shine before Apple's traditional September event takes over the tech calendar.

Four Phones, One Big Push

Google will unveil four phones under the Pixel 10 series- the normal Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This is the biggest Pixel launch yet, and it looks like Google this time aims to cover everything from flagship slabs to foldables all at once. The phone is likely to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

Same Design, New Hardware

In case you expected a big change in how things look, lower your expectations. Leaks have it that the design of the Pixel 10 series will be very similar to that of last year's models, with the significant improvements happening within.

The Tensor G5 chipset from Google is said to improve AI performance and make Gemini work better with all models. Google is pushing its AI-first strategy on all its products, and the Pixel 10 series could play a key role in it.

A Third Camera for the Base Model

From the leaks and rumours we gather that Google could introduce some serious camera upgrades this year in the base model. The standard Pixel 10 will likely get a third camera of 64MP, finally making the phone as versatile as its siblings in the series. However, the reports suggest that the sensor quality may be compromised to keep the price down.

Pixel Watch 4 Is Here

Google, at its hardware event is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 at the same event as the phones. Leaks suggest a chunkier design, likely to make room for a bigger battery and the debut of one new button. There are rumours that the watch will have Gemini AI and technology that charges it faster.

Rollout Time