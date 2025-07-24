Google Pixel 10 Series India Launch on August 21: Leaks Reveal Designs, Models, and Early-Bird Offers

Google is nearing its launch of next-gen Pixel phones, and the leaks only keep getting juicier. Just weeks before the big launch at Made by Google event on August 20, 2025, a promotional slip-up on the Play Store may have accidentally given the world a sneak peek at the entire Pixel 10 lineup, including its designs, colours, and even a sweet early purchase deal. The phone is said to launch in India on August 21.

Four Phones on Cards?

Google may launch four phones this time. This isn’t new. Google last year also launched four phones under its Pixel 9 series- Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This year also it could also be the same. According to a banner briefly spotted on the Google Play Store (and first reported by Android Authority), Google is set to unveil four models in the Pixel 10 series- Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The image reveals the devices in two new colours- Moonstone, a classy grey finish seen on the higher-end models, and Indigo, a deep blue hue reserved for the standard Pixel 10.

Design Changes

Fresh leaks also give us a closer look at the hardware. While the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are said to keep the same height and width as their Pixel 9 counterparts, they’re expected to be slightly thicker by 0.1mm and a few grams heavier than last year’s phones.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will reportedly stick to last year’s frame but with a notable weight bump to 232g, compared to 221g for the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold - Google’s answer to the growing foldable market - is also getting minor changes. When open, it measures 155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm, and 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm when folded, marking a tiny thickness increase from last year’s model.

Early Buyer Offer

The leaked banner not just gives away the design and colours but also gives us a look at the early buyer offer. It teases a $50 launch discount (roughly Rs 4,300) for those who order directly from the Play Store. The offer will reportedly be valid until October 13, giving buyers a little under a month to jump on the deal post-launch.