Google Pixel 10 Series Launches in India: Price Starts at Rs 79,999, Tensor G5 Brings Major AI Boost

Tech News: Google has finally launched its Pixel 10 series in India, sticking to the trend of merging AI-driven software with refined hardware. The company unveiled four phones—Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold—along with the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a on Wednesday evening.

The series' crown jewel is the new Tensor G5 chipset, touted by Google as being 34% more performant than the Tensor G4 used in previous year's models. The chipset's TPU, developed for AI processing, allegedly offers 60% improved performance, which powers advanced on-device AI capabilities driven by Gemini Nano. Users will also receive a one-year complimentary Google AI Pro subscription with each Pixel 10 device.

Key Features of Google Pixel 10 Series

Android 16 with AI-exclusive features such as Magic Cue, Live Translate during calls, and Camera Coach Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection Pixelsnap wireless charging and at least 30W fast charging 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB storage options Spacecraft-grade aluminium frame with IP68 water and dust resistance

Although most of these features are common across the board for all models, differences exist predominantly in cameras and screens. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL receive a triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP telephoto lens with 5X optical zoom. The Pro variant also has support for 8K video recording.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, on the other hand, has a 6.4-inch cover screen and an 8-inch internal screen when unfolded, the most versatile of the lot. It is just 258 grams heavy and 10.8mm thick despite its foldable nature.

Pixel 10 Series Price in India

Pixel 10 – Rs 79,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) | Colours: Indigo Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian Pixel 10 Pro – Rs 1,09,999 (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) | Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, Obsidian Pixel 10 Pro XL – Rs 1,24,999 (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) | Colours: Moonstone, Jade, Obsidian Pixel 10 Pro Fold – Rs 1,72,999 (16GB RAM + 256GB storage) | Colour: Moonstone