Google Pixel 10 vs Nothing Phone 3: Same Price, Different Story- Which is Worth Your Money | Image: Republic Media

Two phones and one big debate. Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 3 and the newly launched Google Pixel 10 are now selling for nearly the same price in India- around Rs 80,000. But each has extremely different strengths, and the price itself has become a point of debate.

Why the Uproar?

The launch of Nothing Phone 3 left many shocked. Priced at nearly Rs 80,000, the phone boasts a mid-range Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and is heavily focused on design niceties, including the new "Glyph Matrix." Social media quickly declared that the phone is overhyped and overpriced.

Heavy discounts soon followed, slashing the price by nearly half on some websites. The phone recently saw a price drop of Rs 20,000 on Flipkart. This left consumers even more perplexed - was it ever worth the price it was launched at?

Now that the Google Pixel 10 has entered the exact Rs 80,000 segment, the comparisons have begun once again. Republic Media has reviewed the Phone 3 and needs to spend some more time with the Pixel 10 to better understand the phone. Based on these experiences, we compare the two phones and tell you which one wins or which one is worth buying.

Nothing Phone 3 Vs Google Pixel 10: Comparing Point by Point

Design: Nothing phones are known for their bold and flashy design, and Phone 3 is no exception. The Phone 3 takes the company’s dare to design initiative a step further with Glyph Matric lights and a cassette-like design with a bare back. Pixel 10, on the other hand, is simple, clean and more traditional Google.

Performance: The Phone 3 is powered by a mid-range chip. Fine for daily tasks, but not the quickest. Pixel 10 employs Google's new Tensor G5 chip, which is smoother and ideal for gaming, AI, and multitasking.

Cameras: Phone 3 has a total of three 50MP cameras, including a zoom lens. They look good, but just okay in low-light settings. Pixel 10, however, is renowned for its cameras and picture software. Pixel 10 clicks well-lit photos under all kinds of light conditions.

Battery and Charging: Phone 3 boasts a larger battery and extremely fast 65W charging. Pixel 10's battery is just a bit smaller and charging is slower, but it does include support for the new Qi2 wireless charging standard.

Software: Both guarantee roughly 7 years of updates. Pixel 10 arrives with Android 16 and Google's AI features pre-baked in. Phone 3 uses Nothing OS 3.5 on top of Android 15.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Pixel 10: Who Wins Where?

Nothing Phone 3- Buy the phone if you value design experiments, enjoy distinctiveness in design, playful features and speedy charging.

Google Pixel 10- Buy the phone if you require top-notch cameras, a pure Android experience, and more powerful performance.